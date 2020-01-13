A spacious Streeterville penthouse steps from the Mag Mile at Aston

See rent and Availability info at:

https://www.astonchicago.com/

Aston Chicago is a luxury apartment tower a block from Michigan Avenue in Streeterville. Whole Foods is next door.

Aston has extensive amenities, including a full-floor fitness and aquatic center with a wraparound terrace, a half-floor resident club with another sprawling terrace, and a rooftop sundeck with a hydrotherapy pool, fire pits, gas grills and dramatic panoramic views.

Aston’s spacious luxury apartments range from junior 1-bedrooms to 3-bedroom, 3-baths.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a walk through an unusually large penthouse apartment.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)