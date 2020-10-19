A sunny Bucktown 2-bedroom at the updated 1640 North Damen

See rent and availability info at

Bucktown is a sought-after near-northwest Chicago neighborhood. Its commercial strips are lined with bars, restaurants, night spots, boutiques and a wide variety of one-of-a-kind shops.

1640 North Damen is a renovated vintage building with one- and 2-bedroom apartments in a terrific location on a vibrant retail corridor a short walk from the CTA Blue Line stop. Apartments in the building have in-unit washer / dryers, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and nicely-updated kitchens and baths.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments at 1640 North Damen.

