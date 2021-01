See rent and availability info at:

https://wilsonmanor.groupfox.com/

Wilson Manor has a terrific Lincoln Square location on a pedestrian-friendly strip of bars, restaurants and locally-owned shops. A CTA Brown Line stop is a short walk away, and the 16-acre Welles Park is a block south.

Wilson Manor has studio to 2-bedroom apartments with high ceilings and hardwood floors.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

