A sunny South Loop 2-bedroom 2A-1 at The Reed Southbank

See rent and availability info at

https://thereedsouthbank.com/apartments

The Reed Southbank is a new luxury tower with a mix of apartments and condos.

The Reed has a riverfront location a short walk from Printer’s Row dining and nightlife, and has convenient access to public transit, the expressway grid, Loop offices and college campuses.

Apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring throughout, upscale kitchen and bath finishes, and in-unit washer / dryers.

The Reed has extensive amenities, is pet-friendly, and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 11 times, 1 visits today)