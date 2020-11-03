A sunny West Loop tier-13 one-bedroom at the new 727 West Madison

See rent and availability info at:

The new 727 West Madison is the West Loop’s tallest apartment tower and boasts the neighborhood’s most lavish suite of amenities.

Studio to 3-bedroom, 3-bath apartments have plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows with roller blinds, upscale kitchen and bath finishes and in-unit washer / dryers.

727 is across the street from Mariano’s and from Whole Foods, and is a short walk from the West Loop’s lively dining and nightlife scene.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

