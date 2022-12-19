A West Loop furnished short-term 1-bedroom #1301N at Porte

See more furnished short-term apartments at:

Porte has a convenient location in the sizzling hot West Loop across the street from Mariano’s grocery and Mary Bartelme Park, and a short walk from Randolph Street’s restaurant row.

Porte has on-site management, maintenance and 24/7 door staff, a fitness center, a top-floor deck with an adjacent 17-th floor lounge, a 3rd floor lounge with gaming and media areas and a kitchen / dining area. There’s a rambling outdoor deck with a pool and grilling areas, and a ground-level bike room.

Suite Home apartments at Porte have upscale finishes and in-unit washer / dryers. They’re set up with everything you need to feel at home, and hotel-like services to ensure your comfort. It’s a suite deal.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a brief look at the location, a quick tour of the amenities, and a narrated walk through one of Suite Home’s apartments.

