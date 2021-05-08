An Old Town alcove studio #609 at The Scott Residences on Wells Street

See near real-time rent and availability info at:

https://www.thescottresidences.com/

The Scott Residences, 211 W Scott, is a boutique mid-rise in one of the most attractive locations in Chicago.

Starbucks is in the building, Plum Market and Soul Cycle are across the street, Aldi and Jewel-Osco are a short walk away, and Wells Street is a pedestrian-friendly strip of bars, restaurants and one-of-a-kind shops.

The building has spacious studio to 3-bedroom apartments with plank flooring throughout and upscale finishes.

Amenities include a lobby-level lounge, a rooftop fitness room, party room / lounge and an outdoor terrace with grilling areas.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

