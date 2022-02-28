An updated 1-bedroom 440-3B on the Lincoln Park / Lakeview border

See rent and availability info at

https://ppmapartments.com/properties/lincoln-park/430-w-diversey/

430-446 W Diversey offers spacious, updated studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments.

Shops, bars and restaurants are abundant in the immediate area, and Lincoln Park is just a block east.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

Planned Property owns and manages more than 3,500 apartments in prime River North, Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Lakeview East locations.

