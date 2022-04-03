Chicago’s Lakeview East – Insider tips for first-time renters

https://yochicago.com/lakeview-apartment-guide/

See video tours, a map, and links to websites with near real-time rent and availability info at YoChicago’s Lakeview apartment guide.

The Lakeview East neighborhood is the first choice for many first-time renters. Its pedestrian-friendly streets host a ton of one-of-a-kind bars, restaurants, theaters and shops. It has great access to public transit, and it’s a short walk from the 18-mile lakefront trail and Wrigley Field. It’s a fun place to live.

Tip #1: Don’t start your apartment search at listing sites. They’re cluttered with bait-and-switch ads from Chicago’s sleazy rental services trying to sucker you or frustrate you into connecting with them.

Tip #2: Focus your search on buildings with responsive professional management. You’ll find a map of the buildings and a list with links to 100s of video tours at YoChicago’s Lakeview apartment guide, linked in the description below.

We’ve known these management companies for years. We’ve been in their buildings and spent time in their apartments and amenities. We’ve talked with their residents. The company’s knowledgeable leasing agents can take you on in-person or virtual tours, provide accurate information and a quick response on the status of your application. We’re confident they’ll do their best to deliver a positive experience.

Note: The buildings featured in YoChicago’s Lakeview apartment guide are managed by current or former YoChicago advertisers.

