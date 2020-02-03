Echelon’s luxury boutique apartments are steps from the West Loop

Echelon Chicago is a pet-friendly, full-amenity, boutique apartment tower in the Fulton River District. It is directly across the street from Jewel-Osco, adjacent to a park, and a short walk from CTA trains and River North and West Loop restaurants and nightlife.

Available studios rent from $1,744 a month, 1-bedrooms from $2,081, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths from $2,815.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info can be accessed online.

Join us in the videos for a narrated walk through 1- and 2-bedroom models and four additional layouts.

Echelon residents enjoy a short walk to work in the Loop or River North, close proximity to the expressway grid, a 5-minute stroll to the CTA Blue Line at Grand Ave, and about a 7-minute walk to the Pink and Green Line stop at Clinton .

Echelon’s pivotal location affords residents great views and easy access to the thriving bar and restaurant scenes in the Fulton River District, River North, River West and West Loop neighborhoods. Jewel-Osco is across the street, and there’s a park next door with a dog-friendly area.

Echelon is a pet-friendly, full-amenity, high-service, smoke free community with on-site leasing, management and maintenance staff and 24/7 door staff.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)