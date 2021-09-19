Enjoy an acre of amenities at the South Loop’s 1000 South Clark apartments

The apartments at 1000 South Clark have fun, innovative amenities that span nearly an acre, a convenient location next door to Target, great views, and a high level of apartment finishes. If you’re looking for a new home in downtown Chicago, 1000 rates a spot on your must-see list.

A single studio will be available November 5 for $1,789 a month. One-bedroom apartments rent from $2,168, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths from $3,495. A 3-bedroom, 2-bath townhome will be available early in November for $6,460 a month. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

The apartments have high ceilings, window walls, in-unit washer / dryers and well-conceived kitchens and baths with high-end finishes.

You can also view video walk-throughs of the club-quality fitness center and the sprawling pool deck.

Pet lovers will be excited about one of 1000 South Clark’s more unusual amenities. Join Sit! Pet Care in the video for a walk through Bark on Clark, an on-site doggie day-care center.





Target is next door to 1000 South Clark, and Jewel-Osco, Trader Joe’s and the CTA transit hub at Roosevelt Road are a few minutes’ walk away.

1000 South Clark has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff.

