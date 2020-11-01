Free rent, resort-style living at Barrington Lakes in Hoffman Estates

Barrington Lakes has a convenient Hoffman Estates location just off the Barrington Road exit from I-90. The community is set on beautifully-landscaped grounds and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff.

Studios at Barrington Lakes start at $1,055 a month, 1-bedrooms at $1,240, 1-bedrooms with a den and 1 ½ baths at $1,370, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $1,475. A single 3-bedroom, 2-bath will be available December 1 for $1,835. A month’s free rent is available on select apartments for a limited time.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Join us in the videos for a walk through some of the apartments.

Barrington Lakes has extensive amenities, including a large, year-round indoor / outdoor pool, a resident lounge with a catering kitchen, a party room, a business center, a well-equipped fitness center with men’s and women’s lockers and saunas, tennis courts, lakes stocked with fish, grilling areas, and jogging trails.

To gain more of a feel for the beautifully landscaped environment, join us in the above video for a golf cart ride around one of the lakes.

