NEMA Chicago’s 48th floor Skyline Collection amenities

0:00 Intro

0:14 Outdoor terrace and event space

0:47 Bar lounge

1:22 Fitness center

1:46 Conference rooms and offices

2:12 Close

NEMA, the city’s tallest apartment tower, has a high-profile location fronting Grant Park.

The all-new, pet-friendly NEMA offers studio to 4-bedroom apartments with over-the-top upscale finishes.

NEMA’s extensive amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a variety of resident lounges, a media room and a club-quality fitness center.

The 48th floor amenities are reserved for the private use of residents of the Skyline Collection, the 2- to 4-bedroom apartments on the 49th through 76th floors.

Join YoChicago in the video for a for a walk through the 48th floor amenities.

