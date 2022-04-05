NEMA Chicago’s 48th floor Skyline Collection amenities

See rent and availability info at
0:00 Intro
0:14 Outdoor terrace and event space
0:47 Bar lounge
1:22 Fitness center
1:46 Conference rooms and offices
2:12 Close
NEMA, the city’s tallest apartment tower, has a high-profile location fronting Grant Park.
The all-new, pet-friendly NEMA offers studio to 4-bedroom apartments with over-the-top upscale finishes.
NEMA’s extensive amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a variety of resident lounges, a media room and a club-quality fitness center.
The 48th floor amenities are reserved for the private use of residents of the Skyline Collection, the 2- to 4-bedroom apartments on the 49th through 76th floors.
Join YoChicago in the video for a for a walk through the 48th floor amenities.