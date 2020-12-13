New move-in specials at River North’s One Superior Place

The attractions at the pool deck at One Superior Place in River North include lush landscaping, trellised seating and grilling areas, and what’s beneath the deck: Whole Foods and its Amazon prices. The on-site Whole Foods is just one of the enviable location’s many attractions.

Apartments at One Superior Place boast expansive views from wide balconies, spacious layouts, in-unit washer / dryers and newly-updated kitchens and baths in select units.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Ask about new move-in specials.

Join us in the videos for narrated tours of a variety of apartment layouts.

One Superior Place has extensive amenities in addition to its award-winning pool deck. It also has a walk-to-everything location a block from the CTA Red Line stop at Chicago, great proximity to Mag Mile shops and River North and Gold Coast dining and drinking establishments. Loyola University’s downtown campus and Northwestern Memorial and Lurie Children’s hospitals are nearby.

One Superior Place is pet-friendly. Service-oriented management, maintenance and leasing staff are on-site, along with 24/7 door staff.

