Reside Living has renovated apartments on the Lakeview / Buena Park border

Irving Park Road is the northern boundary of the Lakeview neighborhood and just beyond is Buena Park, a tranquil, largely residential enclave of grand single-family homes and vintage apartments that began as a lakefront retreat from the city.

Reside Living, one of Chicago’s most-innovative management companies, has five courtyard and high-rise apartment communities on Irving Park Road and in Buena Park.

Apartments range from studios to 3-bedrooms with two baths, with rents starting at just over $1,000 a month.

You’ll find floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info at the websites. Reside Living apartments rent quickly, so it’s a smart strategy to begin your apartment hunt 60 days in advance if you want to lock in the most desirable apartments.

Reside Living owns and manages dozens of renovated apartment buildings in prime near-lakefront locations. Contacting Reside is a great way to start an apartment search that’s almost guaranteed to result in finding a great apartment. You can see dozens of video tours of Reside Living apartments, a map of the properties, links to the building websites, and near real-time rent and availability info, on this page.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)