River North’s best apartment location is in Chicago’s Loop

See rent and availability info at

https://www.oneelevenchicago.com/

YoChicago’s River North apartment guide:

https://yochicago.com/river-north-apartment-guide/

The River North neighborhood is hot, and many consider the Loop to be dead after working hours. Chicago neighborhoods, however, vary block by block, and there are reasons to think that the Loop’s OneEleven apartment tower has the best River North location.

Chicago’s fabulous Riverwalk is just across the street from OneEleven. You’ll find some of River North’s best dining and nightlife closer to OneEleven than to most of River North.

The CTA transit hub at Clark & Lake is a short block south. Head a block further and you’re in the downtown Theater District and steps from the farmers market at Daley Plaza.

Michigan Avenue’s Mag Mile shops and Millennium Park are a few blocks from OneEleven.

NOTE: OneEleven is a YoChicago advertiser.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)