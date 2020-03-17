The Mason apartments, 180 N Ada St, West Loop

The Mason is a 14-story, 243-unit apartment building at 180 N Ada St in the West Loop. The Mason welcomed its first residents in the summer of 2019.

Marquette Companies was the developer. Brininstool + Lynch was the architecture firm for The Mason, and Power Construction was the general contractor.

The apartments

The Mason has a mix of studio to 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartments. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.





The apartments have high brushed concrete ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring throughout, and in-unit washer / dryers. Kitchens and baths have upscale finishes, include matte black fixtures. The stainless steel appliance package includes a French-door refrigerators, dishwasher, built-in microwave and gas range.

Views. High floors at The Mason have striking skyline views to the east and northeast.

Amenities, services, policies

The Mason has an extensive amenities package for a building its size.

There’s a bocce ball court on the pool deck.

A rooftop deck has grilling stations, a bar, a fire pit, and dramatic skyline views to the east.

The rambling rooftop lounge has a media room, a space that can accommodate large gatherings or more intimate ones around a fireplace, and a gaming area.





There’s a well-equipped ground-floor fitness center with a variety of cardio- and strength-training equipment and an adjacent yoga studio.





There are comfortably furnished lounge areas adjacent to the lobby. The lobby-level business center has PrintWithMe service and private office areas.

The Mason has on-site garage parking and bike storage. Cats and dogs are accepted, subject to limits. There’s a pay-per-use dog wash adjacent to a private dog run.

The Mason has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

The location

The Mason is half a mile west of the lively “restaurant row” district on Randolph St. Proximity to the Illlinois Medical District hospitals is a plus for the location.

Shopping. Residents at The Mason have limited grocery shopping options nearby compared to other West Loop buildings.

Target is about three-quarters of a mile from The Mason.





Mariano’s, three-quarters of a mile southeast of The Mason, has a large selection of prepared foods and craft beers.

You’ll find the occasional boutique and gallery in the neighborhood, but retail venues are fairly scarce. State Street shops, anchored by Macy’s, are a mile-and-a-half east.

Dining, nightlife. The West Loop has a rich and varied dining and nightlife scene, much of it clustered further east of The Mason.

The annual Taste of Randolph street fair is a great way to sample Randolph Street’s offerings.

Alhambra Palace, just east of The Mason, is a must-visit although not a place you’re likely to dine on a regular basis.





Residents at The Mason don’t need to venture to the well-known Randolph St and Greektown destination strips. They have a short stroll to Nohea Cafe, Palace Grill, Viaggio and West End, to name just a few of the nearby options.

Parks, recreation. The location has good proximity to public parks and recreational opportunities.

The more than 7-acre Skinner Park, three short blocks from the property, has a children’s playground, baseball fields, basketball courts, an athletic field for football or soccer and hosts popular events including Movies in the Parks. There’s also a full complement of facilities, including a pool, field house and tennis courts, at the 13-acre Union Park, a block west of The Mason.

Hockey players will enjoy the close proximity to Johnny’s IceHouse East, a 5-minute walk away on Madison St. The United Center is within easy walking distance.

Transportation. Public transportation is decent, but not as good as in other West Loop locations.

The Mason is about equidistant from the CTA Pink and Green Line stop at Morgan and the stop at Ashland.

A number of CTA bus routes serve the area, providing fairly quick access to the Loop and to the Medical District.

The Mason has good access to the city’s expressway grid. Taxi and Uber service is readily available. Zipcar car-sharing locations are several blocks away.

The competition

You’ll find additional options at YoChicago’s comprehensive West Loop apartment guide.