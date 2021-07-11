The Paragon is an architecturally distinctive new luxury South Loop tower

The Paragon, 1326 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

The first thing you notice about The Paragon, a new 47-story South Loop tower, will be its diamond-shaped inset windows. This distinctive feature accentuates the dramatic views from many of the apartments.

Studios at The Paragon start at $1,935 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,314, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,963. Three-bedroom, 3-bath apartments are all rented at this time. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Ask about current incentive offers.

Kitchens and baths at The Paragon have upscale finishes.

All of the apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring throughout, custom closet organizers, and in-unit washer / dryers.

The Paragon, Chicago, view northwest

The Paragon has excellent panoramic views in every direction.

The Paragon has an attractive array of amenities. There’s a “cyber café” on the 7th floor adjacent to the pool deck, which has cabanas and grilling areas.

Additional amenities include a fitness center and entertainment room on the 47th floor, a spa with sauna, steam and whirlpool, and a dog run.

The Paragon, Chicago, at arrow

The Paragon has an attractive South Loop location a block-and-a-half from the south end of Grant Park. The location affords residents quick access to shopping, dining, the Museum Campus, the Loop, McCormick Place and a number of local universities.

The Paragon is pet-friendly, subject to limits, and has an on-site dog run. Parking is available in an on-site garage. The Paragon has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

