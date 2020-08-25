Tour a studio model in Hoffman Estates at Barrington Lakes

See rent and availability info at

https://BarringtonLakes.GroupFox.com

Barrington Lakes is a lushly landscaped apartment community with resort-style amenities just off I-90 and Barrington Road in Hoffman Estates.

The amenities at Barrington Lakes open off a lushly-landscaped tropical concourse at the sprawling clubhouse.

There’s a year-round indoor – outdoor pool with skylights, a whirlpool and men’s and women’s locker rooms with saunas. The large outdoor pool deck overlooks one of the lakes and a manmade sandy beach, and the dense tree-line that buffers Barrington Lakes from the nearby expressway.

The fitness center has a variety of strength-training and cardio equipment.

The spacious resident lounge has a fireplace, multiple seating areas for small gatherings and a catering kitchen. There’s a separate party room that can host large groups.

The game room has a TV lounging area, pool tables, a popcorn machine, and foosball and poker tables. A bright, nicely-equipped business center has PCs and a printer / fax / copier.

There are tennis courts, and jogging trails and decks for relaxed social gatherings along the lakes, which are stocked with fish. All told, Barrington Lakes is a very attractive apartment community.

Barrington Lakes has studio to 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartments.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

