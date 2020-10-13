Tour amenity-rich apartment communities in Chicago’s northwest suburbs

If you’re relocating to Chicago’s northwest suburbs from out of state – or from the city – you can tour the apartments and amenities at three high-amenity apartment communities at their YouTube channels.

Element at Veridian is a new community. Element offers studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments near a wide variety of dining, entertainment and shopping venues.

You can see floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info at Element’s website.

Visit Element at Veridian’s YouTube channel .

Deer Park Crossing is a new community adjacent to the Deer Park Town Center, a pedestrian-friendly collection of more than 70 shops and restaurants.

Deer Park Crossing has 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and townhomes. You can see floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info at Deer Park Crossing’s website.

Visit Deer Park Crossing’s YouTube channel.

Barrington Lakes is an 11-acre community in Hoffman Estates with resort-style amenities and easy access to I-90.

Barrington Lakes has studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments. You can see floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info at the Barrington Lakes website.

Visit Barrington Lakes’ YouTube channel.

