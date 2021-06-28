Updated apartments in the Loop theater district at Century Tower

When it made its mark on Chicago’s skyline in 1930, Century Tower hosted a bank and was the tallest reinforced concrete building in the world. In the interim, Century Tower was converted to condominiums and has recently transitioned to rental apartments.

The apartments at Century Tower boast high ceilings, efficient floor plans, stylish new finishes – and attractive rent levels.

Available studios start at $1,575 a month, 1-bedrooms at $1,890. A 2-bedrooms with a single bath is available for $2,210.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Building amenities include a fitness center, a rooftop deck with grilling stations, resident lounge areas, Pressbox dry cleaning, on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Century Tower’s Theater District location is a short walk from the fabulous Riverwalk, River North dining and nightlife, public transportation, and Millennium and Maggie Daley parks.

