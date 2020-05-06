A Lincoln Park -08 studio at the landmark Belden-Stratford

See rent and availability info at:

The Belden-Stratford is a grand Beaux Arts landmark fronting Lincoln Park steps from the park’s most popular attractions: the zoo, the conservatory, North Pond, and Lake Michigan beaches.

The Belden-Stratford has studio to 2-bedroom, 2- and 2 ½ bath apartments with high ceilings, plank floorings, vintage detailing and all modern interiors.

Amenities include 24/7 door staff, on-site management, package receiving, a fitness room and a rooftop sundeck.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a walk through one of the apartments.

