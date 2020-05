https://www.55WChestnut.com

https://www.ppmApartments.com

55 West Chestnut is a boutique high-rise with a business center, a fitness room, a resident lounge, and a large sundeck.

The building offers convertible studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)