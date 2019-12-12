A newly-updated 3-bedroom, 1-bath steps from the Lakeview East Mariano’s

https://www.ResideOnBarry.com

Reside on Barry offers nicely-renovated 1- to 3-bedroom apartments in a contemporary high-rise with extensive amenities and on-site management and leasing staff.

The building has an attractive Lakeview East location on a tree-lined street steps from a CVS pharmacy, the new Mariano’s and the miles-long strip of bars, restaurants, shops and theaters that line Broadway.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

