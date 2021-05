See rent and availability info at

https://www.EchelonChicago.com

Echelon is a pet-friendly, full-amenity, boutique-ambiance apartment tower in a terrific Fulton River District location, just across the street from a flagship Jewel-Osco.

Echelon has a mix of studio to 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments with in-unit washer / dryers and spectacular views.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 12 times, 11 visits today)