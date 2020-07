https://BerteauManor.GroupFox.com

https://www.GroupFox.com

Berteau Manor, 1604 W Berteau, is on a tree-lined street in a quiet, residential part of Lakeview.

The well-maintained vintage walkup offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with large windows, hardwood floors, good closet space and outdoor space.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

