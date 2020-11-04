Tour a sunny Lincoln Park 1-bedroom #709W at The Patricians

See rent and availability info at:
The Patricians is a 17-story vintage apartment tower at 401 W Fullerton Pkwy, steps from the park in a convenient Lincoln Park location.
The Patricians has a fitness room, a laundry room, a bike storage area, and a sprawling rooftop sundeck with views of the lake, the park and the Chicago skyline.
The renovated apartments at The Patricians have high ceilings, vintage detailing, hardwood floors and nicely-updated kitchens and baths.
The Patricians has on-site management and maintenance staff, and 24/7 door staff.
Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated tour of one of the apartments.
