See rent and availability info at

http://www.596WHawthorne.com

https://www.ppmApartments.com

596 W Hawthorne has a highly-appealing location on the miles-long strip of bars, restaurants and shops along Broadway. Lincoln Park, Boystown nightlife and Wrigley Field are all a short walk away.

The building has attractively updated, sunny studio apartments.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)